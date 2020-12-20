Dr Geert Meyfroidt: "3rd wave is here; all we can do is to keep it as small as possible”

Dr Meyfroidt believes that three factors are behind the recent increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

"Schools are a factor that play a role. They are of course now closed. A second factor is foreign contacts, and a third factor is people’s motivation.”

The issue of foreign contacts is being addressed. On Friday the Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of the federal, regional and language community governments decided on that foreigners must present a negative coronavirus test in order for them to be allowed to enter the country. Moreover, the authorities “strongly advise against” foreign travel. Dr Meyfroidt says that he is disappointed that the Consultative Committee didn’t go a step further and ban foreign travel altogether.

The intensive care expert believes that people’s motivation to stick to the rules is the most important factor.

"I have the impression this is now starting to change if I look at the people around me. Those that were planning to breach the rules to a greater or a lesser extent during the festive period are now saying that the won’t. It is this that will save us. If you look at what happened in the United States with Thanksgiving causing a gigantic surge in cases”