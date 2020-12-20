Dutch ban on flights from the UK having no impact at Brussels Airport

The authorities in the UK say that a new strain of the novel coronavirus that is 70% more contagious than the strains previously in circulation is pushing up infections rates in London and the Home Counties.

In Belgium virologists say that just a handful of the people infected with coronavirus here are infected with the more contagious strain. As things stands Brussels Airport reports no planes having been diverted to the airport from Schiphol. However, it could well be the case that passengers from the UK that were due to fligh to The Netherlands but are now unable to do so will decide to fly to Zaventem instead.

The Dutch ban only applies to air travel. Those travelling from the UK by train (on the Eurostar), by car of aboard a ferry will still be allowed in. Air cargo is not covered by the ban and medical staff can still fly from the UK to The Netherland if they so wish.