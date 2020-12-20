No Eurostar trains between London and Brussels on Monday
The international rail operator Eurostar has announced that it will be running no trains on its London to Brussels route on Monday. The decision to scrap Monday’s services on the London-Brussels-Amsterdam route has come after the Belgian Government announced a ban on travellers from the UK entering Belgium. The ban comes into force at midnight tonight and will last for at least 24 hours.
Although trains from London to Belgium and The Netherlands will be not be running on Monday Eurostar says that its service from London to Paris via Lille will run as planned.
In a statement released on Sunday afternoon Eurostar said “We are waiting for further details from the various governments about how the travel restrictions will be upheld”.
The rail operator calls on its passenger that don’t have tickets for services today not to go to the station as it is already busy and no more tickets for travel today are available at the stations.