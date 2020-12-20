No Eurostar trains between London and Brussels on Monday

Although trains from London to Belgium and The Netherlands will be not be running on Monday Eurostar says that its service from London to Paris via Lille will run as planned.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon Eurostar said “We are waiting for further details from the various governments about how the travel restrictions will be upheld”.

The rail operator calls on its passenger that don’t have tickets for services today not to go to the station as it is already busy and no more tickets for travel today are available at the stations.