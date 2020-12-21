Over 40 staff members at Bruges removal centre have coronavirus

The test results mean that all members of staff will now have to quarantine. Ten people from the closed centre are being transferred to closed centres in Merksplas (Antwerp) and Steenokkerzeel (Flemish Brabant) today. They will be the last to leave De Refuge.

The number of failed asylum seekers and illegal aliens being held in Bruges had been reduced from 80 to 36 in March in a bid to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus. By Friday this number had been reduced to 16.

The centre that is officially called the ‘Centre for Illegals’ was established in the former women’s jail in Bruges a quarter of a century ago.