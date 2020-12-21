Belgium extends travel ban for people from the UK

From Wednesday 23 December only those whose primary residence is in Belgium will be allowed to enter the country from the UK. Extra checks will be made on the Passenger Location Forms that they will be obliged to fill in before their return. They will be obliged to quarantine for 7 day and checks will be carried out to ensure that they do so.

For all other people travelling from the UK the travel ban will remain in force until midnight on 31 December 2020.

The ban applies to those travelling directly from the UK to Belgium by plane, train or boat. From 1 January 2021 people travelling from the UK whose primary residence is not in Belgium will be allowed to enter the country again. However, they will have to provide evidence of a recent negative coronavirus test when they check-in at the airport, Eurostar station or ferry terminal.

Meanwhile, the Belgian Government is in talks at a European level to arrange a coordinated approach to travellers from the UK with our neighbouring countries.