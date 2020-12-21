Brussels Airlines asks: “What about transit passengers from the UK?”

This is despite a large portion of those that were due to fly on the cancelled flights being transit passenger that were simply going to change planes at Zaventem and then continue their to their final destination in a third country.

Brussels Airlines’ Kim Daenen told VRT News that “It is unclear whether they can come here from Great Britain. This is important for us because the majority of passengers on the UK flights, 75% even, transit on to one of our African destinations. We hope to learn more today”.