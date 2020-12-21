Negative corona test for foreign workers from Christmas Day

The measure will affect workers in the Belgian construction, farm, horticulture, cleaning and meat industries, who live or stay abroad. In Belgium these are sectors that employ many workers from eastern and southern Europe.

Without a negative result employers will not be able to set employees, who fall into this category, to work. The requirement also applies to independent professionals, who are commissioned work in Belgium. Employees, who arrive here without a negative test, will need to quarantine until a negative test result can be produced.