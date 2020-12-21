Negative corona test for foreign workers from Christmas Day
Businesses that want to deploy foreign nationals as workers will be charged with checking whether these employees can produce a negative corona test before they arrive in Belgium. Starting Christmas Day non-residents travelling to Belgium from countries designated as a red zone according to the Belgian foreign affairs ministry will need to be able to produce a negative corona tests that isn’t over 48 hours old.
The measure will affect workers in the Belgian construction, farm, horticulture, cleaning and meat industries, who live or stay abroad. In Belgium these are sectors that employ many workers from eastern and southern Europe.
Without a negative result employers will not be able to set employees, who fall into this category, to work. The requirement also applies to independent professionals, who are commissioned work in Belgium. Employees, who arrive here without a negative test, will need to quarantine until a negative test result can be produced.