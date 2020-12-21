Number of positive coronavirus tests continues to rise

· During the week from 14 to 20 December an average of 179 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a fall of 3% compared with the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (7 to 13 December) when there were an average of 185 hospital admissions/day.

· On Sunday 128 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. This is down on the number of patients admitted in previous days. Meanwhile, 69 patients were discharged. There are currently 2,543 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is up slightly on the figures for previous days. 554 COVID-19 patients are on intensive care wards. 313 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week between 11 and 17 December an average of 92.7 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 0.2% on the figures for the previous week.

· During the week from 11 to 17 December an average of 2,547 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus every day. This is 13% up on the figures for the previous week. During the same period an average of 37,600 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 18% up on the previous week. Currently, 7.8% of those tested for coronavirus test positive.