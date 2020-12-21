Number of positive coronavirus tests continues to rise
The latest figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano show a further rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Belgium. During the week from 11 to 17 December an average of 2,547 people tested positive for the virus each day. The number of people hospitalised rose slightly on Sunday. However, the 7-day rolling average for the number of deaths of people with COVID-19 remains more or less stable.
· During the week from 14 to 20 December an average of 179 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a fall of 3% compared with the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (7 to 13 December) when there were an average of 185 hospital admissions/day.
· On Sunday 128 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. This is down on the number of patients admitted in previous days. Meanwhile, 69 patients were discharged. There are currently 2,543 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is up slightly on the figures for previous days. 554 COVID-19 patients are on intensive care wards. 313 patients are on ventilators.
· During the week between 11 and 17 December an average of 92.7 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 0.2% on the figures for the previous week.
· During the week from 11 to 17 December an average of 2,547 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus every day. This is 13% up on the figures for the previous week. During the same period an average of 37,600 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 18% up on the previous week. Currently, 7.8% of those tested for coronavirus test positive.