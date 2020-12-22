96-year-old Jos Hermans will be the first Fleming to be vaccinated.

Next Monday at 11am 96-year-old Jos Hermans (photo above) will become the first person in Flanders to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Flemish Heath Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) will be present at what will be a historic moment. After Mr Hermans all the other residents that want to will be able to get themselves vaccinated straight away.

The care home’s Director Fred Rogier told VRT News that “When making the choice of who should get the vaccine first we picked someone that has been living with us for around 6 years”.

"He is our oldest resident, has always stuck strictly to the measures and has remained corona-free all this time. He helped to ensure that his health remained good and he unequivocally supports the vaccine”.

During Tuesday afternoon press conference great efforts were made to stress that the first vaccines are just “a first step towards the new normal” and that “all preventative measures can’t now just be thrown overboard”.