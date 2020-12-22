Brussels Airlines to resume flights to the UK from Wednesday

During the past couple days Brussels Airlines had suspended its services to and from the UK. A ban on people travelling to Belgium from the United Kingdom came into force at midnight on Sunday and will remain in force until midnight today.

The ban was brought in amid fears about a new variant of coronavirus that the authorities in the UK say is more infectious that other strains of the virus detected so far. The variant is particularly prevalent in London and the southeast of England.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning Brussels Airlines is keen to stress that the majority of its passengers on flights from the UK transit to other flights at Zaventem airport and don’t actually enter Belgium as such.