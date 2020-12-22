Care home near to Pfizer factory to be the first in Flanders to receive the coronavirus vaccine

Acting on the advice of the European Medicines Agency, the European Commission gave the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the green light on Monday afternoon. The first vaccinations will take place next Monday (28 December). Vaccines will be sent to four care homes: one in Flanders, one in the Brussels-Capital Region, one in (Francophone) Wallonia and one in the area in the east of Liège Province where German is spoken.

That Puurs-Sint-Amands has been chosen for the launch of the vaccination programme in Flemish care homes is no coincidence. Production of the coronavirus vaccine got underway at Pfizer’s Puurs factory in November. Since then hundreds of thousands of doses of the virus have been produced there.

More than 2,500 people work at the Pfizer factory in Puurs. Mayor Van den Heuvel told VRT News that everyone in Puurs-Sint-Amands knows someone that works there.

“This means that it is a good thing that it will be here. It sends out a strong sign. This is why we are all delighted”, Mr Van den Heuvel said.

The Sint-Pieter Care home is spread over 2 sites: 1 with 90 residents, the other with 45.