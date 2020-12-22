Flanders fails to meet wind turbine construction targets

Bart Bode of the Flemish Wind Energy Association told VRT News that Flanders’ failure to reach to targets set by the Flemish Government is due to the many appeals that have been lodged against the construction of windfarms. There are many appeals, and the appeals procedure is extremely long drawn out Mr Bode explained.

“They lodge one appeal after another against the same permit. First, it’s the noise and then for example the shadow. This means that it takes a long time before we are actually able to build a windfarm”.

The Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) now has prepared a “Wind Plan”, the aim of which is to ensure that the number of wind turbines in our region is increased. Ms Demir wants to see more wind turbines constructed in port areas (Antwerp, Ghent, Zeebrugge, etc) and along the Albert Canal that passes through Limburg and Antwerp Provinces on its way from Liège to Antwerp.