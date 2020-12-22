New images reveal that Limburg wolf couple had 5 cubs, not 4

Since the footage was shot two of the wolf cubs have been run over and killed. This means that 3 are still alive.

The Woodland and Nature Agency’s Jeroen Denaeghel told VRT News that "We have image hat show that Noëlla and August originally had 5 cubs and not 4”.

“In old footage there is a sequence in which 7 wolves can be seen running. You can clearly see them. There is no doubt that there were 7 wolves of which 2 have since been run over. You can now assume that there are probably 5 of them now”.

There is more good news for wolf-lovers as the wolf that was hit by a car at the start of the month is reported to be still alive. “We have seen a limping wolf and we are 99% certain that it is the wolf that was hit by a car at the start of December”, Mr Denaeghel told VRT News.