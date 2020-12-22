Speed of increase in the number of positive coronavirus test is slowing down
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a slowing down in the rate of increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus, a stagnation in the number of new hospital admissions and a further fall in the number of people with the virus that are dying.
· During the week from 15 to 21 December an average of 182 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in Belgium each day. This is the same figure as the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. There are currently 2,610 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals (up 3% on Monday’s figures) of these 546 are on intensive care wards (+1%).
· The average daily death toll continues to fall. During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 87 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 7% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
· During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 2,529 people tested positive for coronavirus every day. This 10% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, the rate of increase is slowing.
· During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 37,900 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 18% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.8% tested positive for the novel coronavirus.