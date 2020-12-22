Speed of increase in the number of positive coronavirus test is slowing down

· During the week from 15 to 21 December an average of 182 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in Belgium each day. This is the same figure as the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. There are currently 2,610 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals (up 3% on Monday’s figures) of these 546 are on intensive care wards (+1%).

· The average daily death toll continues to fall. During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 87 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 7% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 2,529 people tested positive for coronavirus every day. This 10% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, the rate of increase is slowing.

· During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 37,900 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 18% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.8% tested positive for the novel coronavirus.