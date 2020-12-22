Vaccination programme to get under way in just three Belgian care homes before the end of the year

Previously VRT News sources had reported that after Puurs-Sint-Amands (Antwerp Province) care homes in four Flemish Brabant municipalities will be next to start vaccinating their residents against the novel coronavirus. Before the New Year vaccinations will commence at care homes in Leuven, Wezembeek-Oppem, Lubbeek and Rotselaar. This were to have been in addition to a care home in Brussels and one each in the Francophone and German-speaking parts of Wallonia.

However, now just three care homes, one each in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels will vaccinate next week. The Flemish care home that will be first up to vaccinate is in Puurs-Sint-Amands, the municipality in Antwerp Province where the Pfizer-BioNTec vaccine is produced.

Belgium will receive a symbolic 2,500 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines before the end of the year.

