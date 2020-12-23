Belgian air force takes receipt of first A400M

The Belgian aircraft arrived from Seville (Spain) where it had been assembled and tested. The A400Ms will replace American Hercules C130s that have been in service for over 40 years.

The new aircraft is faster, larger and can stay in the air longer. “It should be a game changer” General-major Thierry Dupont of the Belgian air force told VRT’s Jens Franssen. Germany, the UK, Luxembourg, Spain, France and Turkey are already flying A400Ms.

All aircraft ordered by Belgium will be delivered by the end of 2022. The A400Ms were first ordered 19 years ago. Seven Belgian and one Luxembourg aircraft will form a binational unit. Belgium’s remaining C130s will gradually be taken out of service.