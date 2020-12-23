Brussels workmen find gold bars down the sewer

The workmen were trying to unblock a pipe that fed the main sewer on Tuesday morning when shortly after 9AM they saw something shining in the darkness. It turned out to be two solid bars of gold.

The honest workmen alerted the police that have now launched an investigation. Investigators are eager to establish whether the bars are linked to any heist in Brussels.

Together the bars are valued at 98,000 euros. If the rightful owner fails to materialise within six months, the workers will receive their share in the value of the bars.