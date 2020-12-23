Covid survey: will people get the jab?

The survey shows people are less satisfied with their social contacts than in September. Over twenty percent of people complain about feelings of anxiety (23%) or depression (20%). 64% of people are unhappy about their social contacts, while the figure was only 34.5% in September. In the meanwhile restrictions have grown. 2 out of 5 experience a lack of social support.

29% of drinkers say they are drinking less alcohol, 20% say ’more’ with just over half ‘no change’. 39% of smokers are lighting up more than before corona, while the number of drug users doing more drugs has risen from 23.5% in September to 34.5% now.

21% of all respondents are on tranquilisers or sleeping pills. 42% started during the crisis.

60% of people say they are prepared to get vaccinated. The figure is up 10% on December. 25% are still hesitating, while 15% won’t get the jab. A wish to return to normal is the big motivation to get vaccinated, while possible side effects and lack of knowledge about long-term effects are the reasons people won’t get the jab.

Some 30,000 people took part in the online survey conducted by health science institute Sciensano.