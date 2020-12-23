Eurostars running, travel restrictions apply
The reopening of the Anglo-French border means Eurostar services between Brussels and London have resumed. Though restrictions still apply to people travelling from the UK to Belgium, some passengers are able to make the journey.
Though there are a couple of exceptions, in the main only Belgian citizens and people with an official domicile in the Kingdom of Belgium are being admitted to the country and can travel on the Eurostar from London.
Eurostar informs its passengers on the London-Brussels service that it isn’t permitted to travel on to Germany, the Netherlands or any other destination outside of Belgium.