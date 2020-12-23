Flemish road haulier brings Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to the four corners of Europe

Joris Mertens, who is responsible for pharmaceutical transport at the Limburg company, concedes the logistics of the operation provide quite a challenge. During the transport the vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of -80°C.

“Our trailers are refrigerators on wheels. Our drivers get special training. If anything goes wrong, they immediately know what to do and can intervene”.

All vehicles are linked to a ‘control tower’.

“At all times we can see the location of all vehicles and also see the temperature on board. The low temperature is maintained thanks to the Pfizer/BioNTech packaging that contains a specific type of dry ice”.

The vaccines are of great value. As a result stringent security is required during their journey:

“Trucks are escorted by specialised security firms and depending on the country possibly also by local police” says Joris Mertens.