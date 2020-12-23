Covid latest: over 2,500 Covid patients in hospital

2,560 patients are currently being treated in hospital for Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is down slightly on the day. 539 patients are in critical care. That’s slightly fewer than yesterday. On Tuesday 214 people were hospitalised with Covid. 252 patients were discharged. In the week to 22 December on average 182 people a day were hospitalised. The figure is identical to that of a week ago.

The average number of deaths a day linked to coronavirus has fallen, albeit only slightly. In the week to 19 December on average 91 people a day died with Covid. The figure is down 3% on the week.

In the week to 19 December on average 2,523 people a day tested positive. The figure is up 7% on the week. The rise is smaller than in recent days. On Tuesday a week-on-week rise of 10% was recorded. The previous day the figure was 13%.

In the same period on average 38,500 tests were carried out each day. The figure is up 17% on the week. 7.6% of tests are coming back positive.