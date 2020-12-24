Fewer than 2,500 Covid patients in hospital

In the week to 20 December on average 2,522 people a day tested positive. The average is up 6% on the week. The rise yesterday was 7% on the week. On Tuesday it was 10% on the week.

In the week to 23 December on average 180 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 2% on the week. On Wednesday 176 new corona patients were admitted. 227 patients were discharged.

2,473 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is slightly down on yesterday. For the first time since mid-October fewer than 2,500 Covid patients are in hospital. 511 patients are in critical care. This figure too is down.

On average 92 Covid related deaths were recorded each day in the week to 20 December. The figure is 3% down on the week.

In the week to 20 December on average 38,700 tests were carried out each day. That’s up 16% on the week.

The number of tests coming back positive is 7.6%.