What are the rules on travel to Belgium?

Since 21 December everybody who has been abroad in a zone designated as red by the Belgian foreign ministry – at present this is virtually the whole of Europe - for over 48 hours must quarantine for seven days that ends when you have a negative corona test. If you can show that you displayed low risk behaviour during your trip quarantine isn’t required. This must be clear from the information you provide on the Passenger Locator Form.

Passenger Locator Forms are being more closely scrutinised. On the basis of the information you provide on this form including the types of transport used a decision will be taken on whether or not quarantine is required.

Starting Christmas Day people travelling to Belgium for a stay in excess of 48 hours need to be able to produce a recent negative corona test on their departure. Fail to produce the document and you cannot leave for Belgium.

Starting 4 January a distinction will be made between private travel and business travel. Business travellers won’t need to quarantine on arrival from a red zone if their Passenger Location Form shows they did not display any risky behaviour. The Belgian economy ministry is drawing up a certificate that foreign business travellers will have to get their employer to fill in to show they are on business travel.