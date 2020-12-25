18 dead in carehome visted by super spreader auxiliary saint
18 residents of a care home in Mol (Antwerp Province) are dead. The deaths come after an auxiliary saint visited the large care home to mark Saint Nicholas’s saint’s day in early December. He later turned out to be a super spreader of coronavirus. The saint may be responsible for the outbreak.
In all 121 residents caught coronavirus after the visit as well as 36 staff. Most of the staff were able to continue working as they were not infected, but the management fears dark days ahead and has asked local GPs and ambulatory nurses to help out.
“We’re expecting up to ten difficult days” said Mol Mayor Wim Caeyers.
Photos of the visit show some residents not wearing masks and social distancing not always being observed. Accompanying Black Peters also entered some residents’ rooms. The management explained that these were therapists, who have access to rooms under other circumstances too.
The management says its team is shocked but what happened but also motivated to get the virus out.