18 dead in carehome visted by super spreader auxiliary saint

In all 121 residents caught coronavirus after the visit as well as 36 staff. Most of the staff were able to continue working as they were not infected, but the management fears dark days ahead and has asked local GPs and ambulatory nurses to help out.

“We’re expecting up to ten difficult days” said Mol Mayor Wim Caeyers.



Photos of the visit show some residents not wearing masks and social distancing not always being observed. Accompanying Black Peters also entered some residents’ rooms. The management explained that these were therapists, who have access to rooms under other circumstances too.

The management says its team is shocked but what happened but also motivated to get the virus out.