Number of new corona cases stagnates

In the week to 24 December on average 181 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 2% on the week. On Christmas Eve 206 Covid patients were hospitalised. 236 people were discharged.

2,448 patients with Covid are being treated in hospital. 514 patients are in critical care with 288 on a ventilator.

In the week to 21 December on average 88 people with Covid died each day. The figure is down 8% on the week.

In the week to 21 December on average 38,000 tests were carried out ach day. The figure is up 14% on the week. 7.5% of tests are coming back positive.