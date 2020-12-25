Snow fun at Belgium’s highest point

Numerous are the Flemings that headed over to Liège Province and the 694m high point where up to ten centimetres of snow could be found. It’s not enough for skiing yet, but more snow is on the way.

Many Flemings have had to pack up their dreams of an outing on the Austrian pistes this year, but the moment there is snow they make to the High Fens, well-equipped with carrot and scarf to make a snowman. This Christmas Day they were not disappointed.