Checks on home-working start in January
Starting next January stricter checks on working from home will be staged. Labour inspectors will visit businesses without giving prior notice as already happens to check on illegal employment.
The social inspection service will check whether everybody present really needs to be at his or her place of work and couldn’t work from home. Employers will first be served with a warning, but charge sheets and fines may be issued to repeat offenders.
Home working is mandatory, unless it’s impossible. It’s one of the government measures against coronavirus.