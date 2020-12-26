Corona numbers on the mend

Figures from health science institute Sciensano show that in the week to 25 December on average 173 patients were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 7% on the week.

On Christmas Day 142 patients were hospitalised. 277 patients were discharged. 2,283 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, are being treated in hospital. 511 patients are getting critical care; 301 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 22 December on average 88 people with Covid died each day. The figure is down 9.2% on the week.

In the same week on average 38,600 tests were carried out each day. The figure is up 10% on the week. 7.4% of tests come back positive.