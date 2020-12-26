Scots students fearful they won’t be able to study in Belgium

Scottish students are worried they will no longer be able to study in Belgium now that the UK will no longer be participating in the EU’s Erasmus exchange programme after Brexit. VRT’s Wim De Maeseneer spoke with Marcus Calderon, a student from Scotland, who is currently studying at the Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh. ”It’s going to be a lot harder for UK students to study abroad” says Marcus, who also regrets Belgian and other European students won’t now be able to discover Scotland.