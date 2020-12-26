Laser show to replace fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Brussels wanted to provide a feeling of connection now the traditional fireworks have had to be abandoned. The display will start at 11:15 PM and will be broadcast online as everybody in the Brussels Region has to be home by 10PM for the curfew.

It will be filmed using cameras and drones and broadcast as a livestream on the Facebook page of the City of Brussels, on visit.brussels, agenda.brussels, on the website www.brussel.be and on the city broadcaster Bruzz.