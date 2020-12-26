Laser show to replace fireworks on New Year’s Eve
The City of Brussels plans to replace the traditional fireworks display on New Year’s Eve by a laser show. Under the plan the city centre and several other neighbourhoods of the city will be connected thanks to a network of lasers.
Brussels wanted to provide a feeling of connection now the traditional fireworks have had to be abandoned. The display will start at 11:15 PM and will be broadcast online as everybody in the Brussels Region has to be home by 10PM for the curfew.
It will be filmed using cameras and drones and broadcast as a livestream on the Facebook page of the City of Brussels, on visit.brussels, agenda.brussels, on the website www.brussel.be and on the city broadcaster Bruzz.