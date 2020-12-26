Bizarre explosion in Temse
A subterranean oxygen pipe exploded at an industrial site in Temse (East Flanders) this morning. Nobody was injured but a large plume of thick yellow smoke could be seen for miles around. Following the explosion local residents could also hear a loud buzzing sound.
Residents said it sounded like a plane was continually flying overhead. The explosion of the oxygen pipe resulted in a leak allowing oxygen that was kept under high pressure to escape. Escaping oxygen is thought to have triggered the buzzing sound.
The leak has now been sorted. The industrial zone along the Ghent-Antwerp motorway was evacuated, a 500m exclusion zone introduced and local residents were told to keep windows and doors closed.