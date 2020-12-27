46 stopped at Brussels hookah bar

It was thanks to the intervention of a passer-by, who alerted the police around 8PM, that the illegal gathering could swiftly be brought to an end. Brussels police discovered 46 adults in the bar. Several partygoers attempted to flee, but police came well-prepared in several vehicles and were able to block all escape routes.

Police IDed all those present and issued charge sheets. All those attending risk a 750-euro corona fine. The proprietor faces a 4,000-euro fine. Partygoers, who prove to be repeat offenders, risk being taken to court.