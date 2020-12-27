“Fake vaccines on offer on social media”
Catherine De Bolle, Europol’s Flemish director, is warning against fraudsters, who hope to make a fast buck flogging fake corona vaccines online. Speaking in German the head of the co-operation organisation grouping European police services says there’s a big chance criminals will want to cash in on the great demand for corona vaccines.
Offers are already circulating on social media. Pay your cash and either you won’t get anything or you’ll receive a fake vaccine that can harm your health.