Storm Bella: lots of rain and up to 20cm of snow!

Bella is a storm depression that is crossing the country from west to east. High winds are being recorded with gusts up to 100km/h.

“Bella also means an awful lot of rain” says VRT weather presenter Frank Deboosere. “When this precipitation arrives in the Ardennes in the course of the day it will turn to sleet and snow. Up to 20cm of snowfall is predicted. The strong winds increase the danger of snow piling up in huge heaps and being a problem.”

Only towards the end of the afternoon will windspeeds decrease and can we look forward to a dry spell.