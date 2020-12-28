First Belgians vaccinated against corona: "I feel 30 years younger now", says 96-year-old Jos 

Three care homes were chosen: one in Flanders, one in Brussels and one in Wallonia. Jos Hermans is staying in the Sint-Pieters care home in Puurs (Antwerp province), near the Belgian factory of Pfizer. Josepha Delamotte is staying in La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton in Mons. In Brussels, Lucie Danjou, a nun, resides in the care home of Notre Dame de Stockel in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe.

Jos Hermans, who is in excellent health, received a bunch of red flowers and was eager to make jokes with the press in a short interview just after the vaccination. "When you come back for the second jab, please take my other arm", he joked.

The jabs were delivered at 11 o'clock. They are symbolic ones, as the real vaccination campaign is only starting on 5 January. Apart from Jos, some 90 other residents were vaccinated in Sint-Pieters this morning, some 300 in total in the three nursing homes together. It was a first test for the transport, defrosting of the vaccine etc. but no problems were reported.

Care homes have been given absolute priority in the vaccination strategy. After care home residents and staff (their number has been calculated at 200,000), hospital staff and care workers will follow.

