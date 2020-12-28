Olivia and Noah are the most popular names for newly-borns in Flanders
Olivia and Noah are the most popular names that parents gave their baby this year. Olivia was also heading the list last year, while Noah comes from third place, taking the top spot from Arthur.
Olivia is followed by Mila, Marie, Emma and Ella.
The top-5 for boys was Noah, Arthur, revelation Jules (climbing to the top-3 from 8th place), Finn and Lucas.
You can consult the website of Kind en Gezin to check how many times your name was picked.