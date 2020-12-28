"Just one dose instead of two to accelerate vaccination process in Belgium"

Mr Van Damme said that this kind of approach would have two major benefits: the first one is that a larger part of the population can have the vaccine in a shorter period of time.

This would mean that also the youngsters - who would normally come last - would also be able to get a jab before the summer holidays. In fact, the whole Belgian population could be vaccinated before summer.

Second, the herd immunity would grow at a much faster rate. Coronavirus would have less chance to spread further and to mutate, reducing the risk of a new and potentially more dangerous or more contagious version.

The so-called "vaccination taskforce"' will have to make a decision in the coming weeks. The first vaccines for Europe (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and possibly the British AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine) all need two doses to reach the best protection of about 95 percent.