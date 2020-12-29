“Nobody knows which average speed camera systems are working”

Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) hopes the new systems will tackle stretches of road where speeding has been an issue for some time. Local police zones and authorities have been consulted on the location of the new systems that represent an investment of 4.4 million euros.

All the new systems should become operational in the course of 2021. Local police will have a say on the exact location of the cameras.

“Speed remains a killer. We want to change people’s driving style. Speeding often occurs on main roads. That’s why these will be targeted” says Ms Peeters.

The mobility minister clarifies that Flanders supplies the hardware, the cameras, and is reliant on the federal authorities for the software. She concedes that this process does not always occur smoothly.

The Flemish Roads Agency dispatches the data from the camera systems to processing centres. In this way the police can read the information and send out fines. But the Flemish agency has no idea how many of the systems installed since 2018 are operational. The federal authorities were supposed to order a new software package for the police to allow them to the read the data, but in true Belgian tradition this has not yet happened. Ms Peeters has requested urgent talks with the new home minister pencilled in for 6 January.