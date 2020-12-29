All corona indicators lower

On average in the week to 28 December 160 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is 12% down on the week. On Monday 139 patients with the disease caused by coronavirus were hospitalised. 62 patients were discharged.

In all 2,440 patients are being treated for Covid in hospital. 510 are in intensive care. 284 patients are on a ventilator.

The average daily number of deaths too is lower. In the week to 25 December on average 79 people with Covid a day died. The figure is down 15% on the week. In all 19,234 people have died in Belgium with suspected or confirmed Covid.

In the week to 25 December on average 1,844 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. It’s the first time since 30 September that fewer than 2,000 new cases were recorded.

Virologist Steven Van Gucht, however, warned that during the festive season people may hesitate to get tested and that any impact from family gatherings will only be seen in the figures in January.

In the week to 25 December on average 31,800 tests were carried out each day. The figure is down 17% on the week. 7.4% of tests are coming back positive. So little change there.