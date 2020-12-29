Antivaxers target Josepha’s near and dear

Josepha’s grandchild told RTBF News how he had been pressurised on social media: “I had to read it was unacceptable that elderly people are being vaccinated. That it’s a pure waste”.

Staff at the care home too have been approached by relatives or distant friends to encourage them not to get vaccinated says the director of the Mons care home that was among the first to see vaccinations.

Antivaxers claim that the side effects are unknown and that there is a risk the vaccine will kill you.

“I can understand that people are worried, but I don’t believe this vaccine will speed up your death” says the director.

Still one nurse at the care home expressed doubts about the vaccine that medically and scientifically-speaking is relatively young: They’ve been working on the vaccine since July. I’m afraid. What will happen to us?”