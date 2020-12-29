Hackers hijack corona lab

It’s unclear whether any information has been stolen.

The General Medical Lab in Hoboken processes some 3,000 Belgian corona tests a day. That is around 5% of Belgium’s test capacity.

Antwerp prosecutors have confirmed news of the hacking. The federal police Computer Crime Unit is investigating the matter.

It’s not the first time hackers have targeted businesses during the corona crisis. Earlier the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam, commercial capital of the Netherlands, was hacked. This allowed hackers to view documents on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before it was OKed in the EU.