Molenbeek police chief taken off the job after officers violate corona rules

The photo eagerly shared on social media showed officers clearly violating the corona rules they are supposed to enforce and triggered furore in the wider community. It made people angry. Many people just couldn’t understand how this could happen.

In Molenbeek an internal enquiry is now underway to establish who took part in this celebration and what exactly was going on. Based on the first results of this enquiry the Molenbeek police chief, who was on duty at the time, was taken off the job.