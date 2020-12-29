Molenbeek police chief taken off the job after officers violate corona rules
In the Brussels borough of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek the local police chief has been taken off the job after Christmas celebrations at the main police station in the municipality. Photos shared on social media showed unmasked uniformed officers at a communal meal failing to socially distance.
The photo eagerly shared on social media showed officers clearly violating the corona rules they are supposed to enforce and triggered furore in the wider community. It made people angry. Many people just couldn’t understand how this could happen.
In Molenbeek an internal enquiry is now underway to establish who took part in this celebration and what exactly was going on. Based on the first results of this enquiry the Molenbeek police chief, who was on duty at the time, was taken off the job.