Corona statistics keep moving in the right direction

158 patients had to be taken to hospital each day on average between 23 and 29 December, a drop of 14 percent on the week. Yesterday, 199 people had to be hospitalised, while 201 were discharged. This brings the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals to 2,423, with 499 receiving intensive care. 274 of them are in a bad way.

We had 1,801 new cases each day on average betwen 20 and 26 December. This figure is 29 percent down on the week, and it means that it is dipping below 2,000 for the second successive day now. It's the first time in three months that the figures are so good, but experts warn that fewer people are having themselves tested during the Christmas holidays.

Nevertheless, since the drop is so substantial, this is still positive news, they underline. Last week, Belgium had 109 residents per 100,000 testing positive. In France, this was 149, in Austria 159, in Italy 170, in Portugal 245 and in Switzerland even 334.

Each day had 77 covid fatalities last week, 18 percent less than the week before.