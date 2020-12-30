Tighter corona rules for returning holiday makers: self-isolate for one week, take two tests

The new rules will apply to anybody returning to Belgium after a stay of at least 48 hours abroad. People will have to undergo a corona test upon arrival, self-isolate for 7 days and take a new corona test after one week. The quarantine can only be finished if this second test is negative. The new scheme will come into force as from tomorrow., and will apply at least until 15 January.

A few exceptions will apply to those working in essential sectors or to students that have to do an exam. Foreigners willing to enter Belgium already had to present a negative corona test.

The federal government is following earlier calls made by experts. Infectologist Erika Vlieghe (UAntwerpen) had argued that the present rules for returning Belgian holiday makers (the PLF, see below) were not at all sufficient, adding that they also depended on the people's good will.