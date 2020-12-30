One ton of illegal fireworks seized in Koekelberg

The two were arrested and several house searches were held in the Brussels Region. Police eventually discovered a large amount of different types of firework in an underground garage in Koekelberg.

The total weight of the seized goods was 900 kilos, which equals 171.8 kilos of explosive powder, our colleagues of the VRT's regional radio station Radio 2 report.

The goods were not stored according to the standard safety rules, and one spark could have caused enormous damage, it was reported.