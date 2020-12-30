Over 180 letter boxes in Ostend broken into

Many Ostend residents woke up with bad news yesterday: their letter box was broken into. It's mostly letter boxes in apartment blocks that were targeted. Police suspect that the thieves were looking for the "Oostendebon", a free voucher worth 60 euros to support local traders. Every Ostend family got one for the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Martine Lesaffre, one of the victims, was appalled. "The boxes were torn apart, all the residents' letters were on the floor. Police have noticed the same problem in other apartment blocks. Who can do something like this? Come on." An investigation has been started.