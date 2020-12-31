1/1 is Brexit day: what's changing for your city (or shopping) trip to London?
Imagine that you can make a city trip to London or Manchester in the post-corona era: how different will it be now that Brexit has been delivered?
Different things will change, for example if we take the Eurostar to the U.K. Here's a list of what you need to know:
- Until 30 September, a national ID card will still do, but as from 1 October, you will have to present an international passport to enter the United Kingdom
- If you go shopping in London and you come back by train, you will have to pay international duties if the value of your goods exceeds 300 euros. If you return by plane, this is 430 euros. "If you come back with goods worth 500 euros, this tax can set you back 150 euros, about one third of the total value", says Kristian Vanderwaeren of the Belgian customs. He adds that your luggage can be checked upon arrival in Brussels, but also on the train. Customs officers will also scrutinise your luggage on ferries or at airports as extra checks will be staged.
- If you like a glass of whisky, don't forget to take just one bottle if you want to avoid extra taxes and excise duties at the border. For wine, the maximum is four bottles to avoid extra taxes, and the limit for cigarettes is 200.
- It will even become impossible to take home certain products, says Hélène Bonte of the Belgian Agency for Food Safety. "The ban will apply to all meat and dairy products, like milk, cheese etc. You can't take these with you on your trip home from the U.K. Baby food is the only exception."
- Online shopping at British webshops will become more expensive due to higher customs fees.