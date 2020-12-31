"Let's tick together": people anxious to say goodbye to 2020

At 8 PM yesterday, a nationwide event was held to say goodbye to the past corona year. The initiative was taken by the Ghent art centre Voo?uit and 'Moving Closer' and was labelled Let's Tick Together (pun intended). People willing to join went outside and used a spoon to make a ticking sound against an empty glass. It was a symbolic action to create a feeling of unity in a year where the distance between people has never been so big due to coronavirus.