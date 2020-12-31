Number of new corona cases 29 percent down on the week, "but the real test is yet to come"

For the moment, the positive trend is being continued. This is logical, as we are seeing the positive effect of the school holidays. But the real test is only coming up in the second and third week of January, experts say, when we will see the impact of returning holiday makers who may import the virus, of the start of the second school term and of the Christmas and New Year's family gatherings.

Yesterday, mobility data showed that Belgians behaved well in this respect for Christmas, with more families celebrating at home than in neigbouring countries. Experts hope that this will also be the case for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Under the present corona restrictions, one household can only invite one other person from outside the family 'bubble'. Street gatherings of more than four people have been banned.