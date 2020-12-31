Wedding party in Ostend halted: "It's a big house, they argued"
Police in Ostend have stopped a wedding party with 30 people. Everyone will have to cough up a fine of 750 euros.
Most of those attending were Afghan people, but they knew they were violating the rules, says the local police chief Philip Caestecker.
"We heard the usual arguments, like 'it's a big house'. But that doesn't matter. The rules are the rules. This was a very clear violation of the corona restrictions. Everybody can expect a big fine and organisers will have to go to court."